Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Japanese PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which congratulated His Highness the Amir on assuming post. In the cable, Prime Minister Kishida wished His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people evermore progress and development. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable thanking the Japanese official on his sincere sentiments, wishing him good health and Japan further progress. (end) gta

