Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 2 decreased by $1.37 and amounted to $81.19 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by $1.28 (to $78.64 per barrel).

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $57.96 per barrel, which is $1.2 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $1.89 on January 2 compared to the previous indicator, to $75.7 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 3.

