Much More Breakthrough Chances Now In Baku-Yerevan Talks - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Negotiations between Baku and Yerevan gained much more breakthrough chances, Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) company, Trend reports.

He reminded that the last meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian delegations took place on November 20, 2023.

"It took place at the provisional border of the two countries because the actual borderline is yet to be determined. These delegations were led by the deputy prime ministers of both sides, who are also responsible for the restoration of communications," Amirbayov said. "Over the last six months, negotiations have not taken place for various reasons, as the parties had questions for the so-called intermediaries, the parties that facilitate the negotiations."

The official expressed hope that another round of negotiations will take place soon, and discussions on the draft of this peace agreement, which was drafted by Azerbaijan and first presented to Armenia just over a year ago, will be resumed.

"In the absence of physical negotiations on the text of the agreement between the two parties, the exchange of drafts continues, meaning each party submits its comments and amendments to the next draft of this agreement. We, and not only us, hope that after Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity, the chances of a breakthrough through negotiations have become much greater," Amirbayov also said.

He noted that as a result of counter-terrorism operations in Karabakh in September 2023, the main obstacle to peace was eliminated, namely the illegal military presence of the armed forces of Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.

"Now, with 15,000 military personnel having left our territory, this issue is no longer relevant. Therefore, now we need to finalize the coordination of those parts of the peace agreement that are still open," Amirbayov said.

---

