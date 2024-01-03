Much More Breakthrough Chances Now In Baku-Yerevan Talks - Azerbaijani Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Negotiations
between Baku and Yerevan gained much more breakthrough chances,
Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments
Elchin Amirbayov told Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) company,
Trend reports.
He reminded that the last meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian
delegations took place on November 20, 2023.
"It took place at the provisional border of the two countries
because the actual borderline is yet to be determined. These
delegations were led by the deputy prime ministers of both sides,
who are also responsible for the restoration of communications,"
Amirbayov said. "Over the last six months, negotiations have not
taken place for various reasons, as the parties had questions for
the so-called intermediaries, the parties that facilitate the
negotiations."
The official expressed hope that another round of negotiations
will take place soon, and discussions on the draft of this peace
agreement, which was drafted by Azerbaijan and first presented to
Armenia just over a year ago, will be resumed.
"In the absence of physical negotiations on the text of the
agreement between the two parties, the exchange of drafts
continues, meaning each party submits its comments and amendments
to the next draft of this agreement. We, and not only us, hope that
after Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity, the
chances of a breakthrough through negotiations have become much
greater," Amirbayov also said.
He noted that as a result of counter-terrorism operations in
Karabakh in September 2023, the main obstacle to peace was
eliminated, namely the illegal military presence of the armed
forces of Armenia on the territory of Azerbaijan.
"Now, with 15,000 military personnel having left our territory,
this issue is no longer relevant. Therefore, now we need to
finalize the coordination of those parts of the peace agreement
that are still open," Amirbayov said.
