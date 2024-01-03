Azerbaijan Doesn't Intend To Restrict Armenians' Passage Through Its Territory - Presidential Representative

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Azerbaijan doesn't
intend to restrict Armenians' passage through its territory, the
country's Presidential Representative for Special Assignments
Elchin Amirbayov told Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) company,
Trend reports.
Amirbayov noted that Azerbaijan has begun discussions with
Armenia on the restoration of the Zangezur Corridor to provide
citizens of Azerbaijan residing in Nakhchivan or the main part of
Azerbaijan with the opportunity for unimpeded passage through this
territory.
He explained that this involves a 42-kilometer railway track
which, unfortunately, was destroyed as a result of the
conflict.
"But it's not just about building the missing section. By the
way, from our side, this work is practically completed. I mean, the
Horadiz-Aghband section. Unfortunately, work on the technical
justification of this project has not even started on the Armenian
side," the official said. "However, the main question for us is how
the safety of Azerbaijani citizens who want to travel through this
42-kilometer section will be ensured."
"Currently, we are only talking about the railway. In the
future, of course, we would like road communication between the
main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, and further to Türkiye and
Europe to be coordinated as well," Amirbayov noted. "We have no
intention of restricting Armenians' ability to pass through the
territory of Azerbaijan in any way, but if we refer to the
commitments that the parties undertook under the trilateral
statement on a ceasefire, its ninth paragraph clearly outlines this
part of the restoration of communications. Globally, this also
means the restoration of connectivity between Asia and Europe."
Amirbayov emphasized that, undoubtedly, if citizens of Armenia
want to travel through the territory of Azerbaijan, their safety
will be ensured by the Azerbaijani side.
"Another matter is that, within the same trilateral statement,
the Armenian side committed itself to ensuring the security of the
aforementioned railway section with the forces of Russian Federal
Security Service, which currently ensure the security of Armenia's
external borders with at least two neighboring countries - Türkiye
and Iran," he said.
