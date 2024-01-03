Iran Reaffirms Its Support For Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Iran backs the peace reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Kanaani said that this was a key point during the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, to Armenia.

Kanaani also said that Iran is willing to assist in advancing the peace process and enhancing the peace and stability in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, visited Armenia on December 27.

Meanwhile, on December 11, Kanaani said that Iran welcomed the joint statement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the exchange of prisoners. He added that Iran hoped the process of discussions between the two countries will end with fruitful results.

