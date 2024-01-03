Claims On So-Called Occupation Of Some Square Kilometers By Azerbaijan Absolutely Unfounded, Official Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Claims on the
so-called "occupation" of some square kilometers by Azerbaijan are
absolutely unfounded, the country's Presidential Representative for
Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov told Estonian Public
Broadcasting (ERR) company, Trend reports.
"Let's look at the history of the issue. For 28 years, the
territory that Armenia may consider its own, was occupied by the
country's armed forces. If you look at the map, the southern part
of our conditional border – from the Azerbaijani side, these are
Zangilan, Gubadli, and other districts – was completely under the
armed occupation of Armenia," he said. "Accordingly, there was no
border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, or what Armenians named the
so-called 'Republic of Artsakh'. This is, of course, their
assessment – that Azerbaijan allegedly 'invaded' their territory.
We have a completely different position."
"On the contrary, we believe that a part of Azerbaijani
territory is still under the occupation of Armenia. We are talking
about four villages in the Gazakh district north of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which were occupied by Armenia in the
early 1990s. We are not talking about enclaves; these are villages
in the Gazakh district," the official explained.
Amirbayov mentioned that besides these, there are three
Azerbaijani enclaves and one Armenian enclave that are controlled
by the opposite side.
"So, before making any unfounded claims that 'someone has
occupied my territory', I would advise our Armenian neighbors to
take the process of demarcation more seriously, because the only
measure of which territory belongs to whom is the agreement that we
will reach on the demarcation of our future state border," he
noted. "In the absence of such an agreement, talking about someone
occupying something is counterproductive. From our side, we have
done everything to demonstrate to the Armenian side our sincere
interest in completing this work."
"In the last meeting of the delegations of the two countries,
which I mentioned, the Azerbaijani side proposed to the Armenian
side to consider and agree on normative documents that would lay
the foundation for the work of the demarcation commission. This
includes regulations, as well as supporting documents, including
maps from different periods, which should be accepted by both sides
as a starting point," Amirbayov said.
