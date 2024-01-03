Death Toll In Russia's Dec 29 Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 30

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people killed in Russia's missile attack on the city of Kyiv, which took place on December 29, 2023, increased to 30, as one more victim died from wounds in hospital.

The relevant statement was made by Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Unfortunately, following the attack of December 29, 2023, one person died from wounds in hospital,” the report states.

Therefore, a total of 30 people were killed and 29 injured.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Russia launched a massive air attack against Ukraine, involving combat drones and different missiles. The enemy used about 160 air assault weapons in total.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 27 Russian Shahed-type drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.

January 1 was declared a day of mourning in Ukraine's capital city.