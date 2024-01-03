President Of Slovakia Calls For Providing Ukraine With Means Needed To Defend Itself

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commenting on Russia's latest massive missile attack on Ukraine's territory, President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself from Russian aggression.
The relevant statement was made by President of the Slovak Republic Zuzana Čaputová on the social media platform X , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Another New Year, another atrocity. Russia has fired a record number of missiles and drones at Ukraine's cities and towns to terrorize peaceful civilians. The best way to ensure Moscow's aggression does not continue into another year is to provide Ukraine with the means needed to defend itself,” Čaputová wrote.
A reminder that, on January 2, 2024, Russian terrorists repeated a massive air attack against Ukraine, involving different air assault weapons. Ukrainian forces destroyed 72 out of 99 enemy air targets, namely 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles.
