Russians Attack Over 15 Settlements Across Kharkiv Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 2, 2024, Russian troops shelled over 15 settlements across the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, the enemy shelling affected the Chuhuiv district's Okhrymivka; Kupiansk district's Bolohivka, Dvorichanske, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

Around 12:00 (noon), January 2, 2024, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv district's village of Lyptsi. Around 01:47 p.m. and 02:30 p.m., they also struck the Chuhuiv district's town of Vovchansk. Two houses were damaged and destroyed. A woman, 65, received injuries.

At 09:30 p.m., Russians opened fire on the town of Kupiansk, damaging a house.

Commenting on Russia's recent attacks on the city of Kharkiv, the regional chief mentioned that 28 people were undergoing treatment in hospital, including four children. Two adults are remaining in grave condition.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 12 Russian attacks near Synkivka and to the east of the Kupiansk district's Petropavlivka.

A reminder that, on January 2, 2024, Russian troops fired Iskander-M missiles at Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. One civilian was killed and 62 injured, including six children. Fifty-five houses were damaged, as well as administrative buildings, gas pipelines and heat supply systems.

Photo: illustrative, Oleh Syniehubov