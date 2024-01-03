President Hands Over Apartment Certificates To Heroes Of Ukraine, Families Of Fallen Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has handed over apartment certificates to the family members of the fallen warriors and the Heroes of Ukraine, who defend the country in the ranks of different types of troops and formations.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We continue the tradition of honoring and appreciating the warriors of Ukraine. I handed over apartment certificates to our heroes and the families of the fallen heroes,” Zelensky wrote.

The President of Ukraine mentioned that apartment certificate were provided to those who defend Ukraine in the ranks of different types of troops and formations, such as the Ground Forces, the Air Force, the Navy, the Air Assault Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

“May an independent and strong Ukraine always be grateful to everyone who fought for it, everyone who worked for it, everyone who can say that Ukrainian life is their achievement, their result,” President Zelensky emphasized.

A reminder that, on the eve of Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky handed over the first apartment certificates to the defenders who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and family members of the fallen Heroes.

Photo, video: Office of the President of Ukraine