Russian Infantry Attacks Reduce In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have reduced the number of infantry attacks in the Tavria sector.

Meanwhile, the enemy intensified air strikes.

The relevant statement was made by General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russian occupiers have somewhat reduced the number of infantry attacks. But, for two days in a row, they have been actively launching air strikes and shelling our positions with artillery,” Tarnavskyi noted.

In his words, the enemy is now the most active near Avdiivka and in the Marinka direction.

Over the past day, Russian invaders have launched 25 air strikes and 937 artillery strikes. A total of 25 combat engagements occurred.

According to Tarnavskyi, Russia's total combat losses reached 386 troops and 40 military equipment units, including three armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, nine motor vehicles, and five special equipment units.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy ammunition depot. Four Russian occupiers surrendered.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and January 3, 2024, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 361,500 troops.

Photo: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Telegram