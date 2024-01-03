Ninety Ukrainian Civilians Killed By Russian Strikes Since Dec 29 - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded 90 civilian deaths in Ukraine, including two children, and 421 civilian injuries in 12 regions since the Russians launched barrages of missiles and drones at Ukraine on December 29.

That's according to the Mission's report posted on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“This includes shelling and missile attacks that reportedly killed eight civilians and injured 29 in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk regions. Each case of civilian deaths will be independently verified by the Mission," the statement reads.

The UN Monitoring Mission reported that its staff visited the Solomyanskyi district in Kyiv and the neighboring town of Vyshneve, where they spoke with residents whose houses were destroyed or seriously damaged during the Russian missile attack on January 2.

Best response to Putin's destructive salvo would be for U.S. to approve Ukraine aid - WP

“Many of them have now taken shelter in a nearby school, which was also damaged by the strike. In addition to the loss of life and life-changing injuries, residents described the pain of losing their homes and all their personal possessions," the UN said.

As reported, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Kyiv on December 29 increased to 30 as one person succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.