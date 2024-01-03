               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan National Volleyball Team To Play Its First Game Today


1/3/2024 5:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-20 volleyball girls, will play its first game in the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship, which will start today in the Lithuanian city of Šiauliai, Azernews reports.

The team coached by Sahin Chatman will face the Estonian national team.

The match will start at 14:00 Baku time.

The team will also meet with Latvia, Ukraine and Poland in the next few days.

It should be noted that the competition, which will take place until January 7, is a qualifier for EURO-2024. According to the regulations, the champion will qualify for the final stage of the continental championship.

