Azerbaijan National Volleyball Team To Play Its First Game Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-20 volleyball
girls, will play its first game in the Eastern European Volleyball
Zonal Association (EEVZA) championship, which will start today in
the Lithuanian city of Šiauliai, Azernews reports.
The team coached by Sahin Chatman will face the Estonian
national team.
The match will start at 14:00 Baku time.
The team will also meet with Latvia, Ukraine and Poland in the
next few days.
It should be noted that the competition, which will take place
until January 7, is a qualifier for EURO-2024. According to the
regulations, the champion will qualify for the final stage of the
continental championship.
