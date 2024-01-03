Exports From Turkiye To Azerbaijan Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, products worth $2 were exported from Turkiye to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Turkish Exporters' Assembly said that 8.5 percent more than in 2022. Thus, in 2022, products worth $2 were brought to Azerbaijan from Turkiye.

Also, in December 2023, Azerbaijan imported products worth $357,728 from Turkiye, which means an increase of 65.1 percent compared to the same period of 2022.