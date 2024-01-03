Morganfranklin Consulting Named As A Representative Vendor In 2023 Gartner® Market Guide For Supply Chain Strategy, Planning And Operations Consulting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MorganFranklin Consulting Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for the Third Consecutive Year

MorganFranklin Consulting , a leading management and technology advisory firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting. This is the third consecutive year MorganFranklin has been named in the guide.

According to the report, "The supply chain strategy, planning and operations consulting market is responding to market and technology forces. Providers have built assets that compress and improve analysis and accelerate roadmap implementation. Supply chain leaders can use this Market Guide to find the right consulting firm."

The Gartner Market Guide also note that "competitors across the consulting market are leveraging technologies (such as SaaS, cloud computing, analytics, AI and open-source technologies) to enable the shift from slow and sequential performance improvements to faster and more agile delivery models. Example firms range from Accenture and Deloitte to McKinsey & Company, BCG and MorganFranklin Consulting. These technology- and asset-based consulting delivery models can dramatically compress or eliminate certain activities, accelerating the delivery and adoption of improved supply chain and operational capabilities."

MorganFranklin's supply chain practice helps companies define their supply chain strategy, as well as their business strategy, and develop actionable roadmaps, inclusive of industry best practices, to provide measurable, systemic value. As part of its methodology, MorganFranklin provides clients with a toolkit containing a full set of project deliverables, templates and models.

"Over the past year, we have witnessed remarkable growth in our supply chain practice," said Derek Cesarz, managing partner at MorganFranklin Consulting. "We think that to be included as a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide underscores our dedication to delivering actionable supply chain guidance to our clients."



MorganFranklin's supply chain PaaS solution is an outsourced and collaborative planning solution offering supplemental support for forecasting, inventory management, supply planning and purchasing. This service allows experienced planners to run their planning solution in its entirety or as a supplement to their planning teams. MorganFranklin is often involved in establishing critical benchmarks and other key performance indicators to ensure success.

"This report showcases the strategic planning services our firm provides ahead of our implementation services," said Dan Luttner, managing partner at MorganFranklin Consulting. "This recognition diversifies our end-to-end supply chain services from strategy and advisory, to implementation and support."

Download the full Gartner Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting here . A Gartner login is required to access the Market Guide.

Gartner, Market Guide for Supply Chain Strategy, Planning and Operations Consulting, 27 November 2023, Michael Dominy

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity, supply chain and business objectives. The firm's areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services and the implementation of enterprise and cloud applications, including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco. MorganFranklin supports clients across the globe. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Brittney Kowalski

(603) 504-2024

[email protected]



