Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. Announces Tree-Planting Partnership With Evertreen

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

(OTC: DLMI) is as a leading player in the digital asset landscape, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi). Their mission aligns with the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, all while fostering a culture of responsible innovation and ethical business practices. DLMI's unique blend of expertise in traditional asset management and digital asset innovation positions them as a strategic partner for businesses seeking to navigate the evolving financial landscape. Given its robust technological expertise, DLMI is poised to become a pioneer in the tokenization of traditional assets, shaping the future of finance with integrity and innovation.

DLMI Partners with Evertreen

to Address Deforestation, Support Habitat Protection, and Advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Through Major Tree Planting Initiative

In partnership with Evertreen, DLMI has initiated the planting of 500 mangrove trees in Kenya, that are expected to absorb 154 tons of CO2 over the trees' lifespan. In addition, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. commits to planting additional trees every month from January 2024 on, targeting to accomplish millions planted over the next 10+ year period. Mangroves have been chosen for their crucial role as coastal protectors (preventing erosion) and in carbon sequestration, aiding in climate change mitigation, while also supporting biodiversity and sustaining local fisheries-dependent communities.

"The primary objective of our tree-planting partnership with Evertreen

is to address deforestation and support habitat protection" states Brian J. Esposito, CEO of Diamon Lake Minerals Inc. "We are committed to doing everything we can with the power and reach of DLMI, our subsidiaries, and with the support of our wonderful partners around the world, to bring attention and focus to deforestation and great initiatives and companies like Evertreen that can help combat this." continued Mr. Esposito.

Tree planting can assist in helping achieve several

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

(UN SDGs), including:



SDG 1:

Less Poverty

- Planting trees can provide income and livelihood opportunities for local communities through sustainable forestry practices and eco-tourism.

SDG 13: Climate Action - Trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change. SDG 15:

Life on Land

- Trees provide habitat and food for wildlife, prevent soil erosion, and promote biodiversity.

"In light of the global climate crisis, tree planting stands as a crucial element in a holistic strategy to address this urgent issue. We express our gratitude to Brian J. Esposito and DLMI for their support and collaboration in this impactful initiative" states Dan Ciufo, Co-Founder of Evertreen.

You can see the ongoing impact of the DLMI's tree-planting efforts via this dashboard

provided by Evertreen.

About Diamond Lake Minerals

Founded in Utah in 1954,

Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

(OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company

that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

About Evertreen

Evertreen is the online tree-planting platform operating worldwide which enables users to plant trees and track them via satellite. Through satellite tracking, users have access to constant updates on growth status, possible diseases, photosynthetic activity, presence of dry and infertile soil, and much more. Evertreen trees are planted directly by local farmers and bring environmental, social, and economic benefits. Each tree is certified

and can be

virtually donated to a third party. If you want to learn more, please reach out to

[email protected]

or visit

the Evertreen

website.

Safe Harbor

Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI's products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CONTACT:



Gary Zlobinskiy

[email protected]



Ida

Finizza

[email protected]



SOURCE Evertreen and Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.