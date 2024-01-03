The report provides an introduction to engineering software, highlighting the growing demand for such software driven by automation and integrated solutions programs. It emphasizes the significance of computer-aided design (CAD) software in the engineering software market.

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electronic Design Automation (eda) segment is estimated at 12.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also focuses on key application markets within engineering software, with a specific focus on product design and testing, as well as design automation. It provides a breakdown of revenues by application, offering insights into the importance of these segments in the engineering software market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

In terms of regional analysis, the report acknowledges the dominance of developed markets while highlighting the Asia-Pacific region as the fastest-growing market for engineering software. It touches upon the global economic update, discussing the shift to an endemic COVID-19 strategy and the impact of factors such as war, inflation, and the high cost of living on the global economy.

The Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, and EDA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.

The competitive scenario is explored in the report, presenting data on the market share of key competitors in the engineering software market in 2023. It also assesses the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023 and outlines recent market activity in the engineering software sector.

Additionally, the report mentions select global brands within the industry, providing readers with insights into the leading players in the engineering software market. Overall, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the engineering software market, its applications, and the competitive landscape.

