Classe365 Received Prestigious 2023 Best Customer Support Badge From Software Advice

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the era where online education platforms are embraced to simplify the learning process, Classe365 has been recognized as an impactful Learning Management System serving different educational institutions and businesses across the globe. The solid reason for which Classe365 has received the 2023 Best Customer Support Badge from Software Advice verified reviewers.Software Advice, an online platform that guides individuals and businesses to make the right software choices, synthesizes 2M+ verified end-user reviews to recognize the top-rated products under specific software categories. The ratings play a crucial role for the buyers while opting for software suitable to their preferences.At Software Advice, Classe365, one of the products in the pool of learning management software , has acquired an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 from verified users. The consistent efforts of the Classe365 team to connect with users and guide them through the dashboard navigation, resolve queries, and provide complete support for effortless product usage have resulted in achieving the recognition badge."We are thrilled to be recognized by Software Advice for our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer support for LMS systems for schools," said Urvi Dharmshi at Classe365. "This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of your support team, who give their more than best to assist our clients in optimizing their learning management system software.”Offering modern learning solutions, Classe365 provides institutions and businesses with customized platforms for different academic operations and educational levels. Whether for student information systems, pre-admission and enrollment process, customer relationship management, or finance and accounting, Classe365 is connected with 6300+ clients, serving them the best services to centralize operations and learning.Classe365 users, being immensely pleased with the support and services, have shared their experience with the LMS for higher education. While sharing their views, they said,"The platform is straightforward to use, and for small companies, its features are good enough to implement the e-learning system in any organization." - Timon"Classe365's platform is very easy to use, the price is quite reasonable, and the modules we have subscribed to are very useful. The support is absolutely outstanding! There is always someone available to speedily and patiently help when you need assistance. New features and improvements are constantly added. Also, if you need functionality, you can suggest it for future development, meaning they care about their clients' needs." - Ren"It is great to have a CRM, SIS, and LMS all tied into one product. Over the years, the Classe365 team has made improvements to its functionality and useability. A small company that cares about their customers." - JeremyAs the educational field advances, Classe365 promises to be at the forefront to bring innovation, upgrade, and offer solutions to educational institutions helping them to tackle challenges and stay competitive. Providing the best customer support, Classe365 ensures that users have a reliable partner in their journey towards educational excellence. Moreover, Classe365, being honored with the 2023 Best Customer Support Badge, assures us to set the bar higher in delivering every aspect of services further to valuable customers worldwide.About Classe365Classe365 aims to provide progressive solutions for educational institutions of all sizes and types. Founded in 2013, Classe365 has extended its horizons in 130+ countries, having 6 million active users daily. From offering a tailored learning platform to providing data and analytics, Classe365 offers a seamless experience for users while breaking the traditional classroom and technological barriers in every possible way.

