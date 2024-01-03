Sofema Online Extends Its Flight & Ground Operations Diploma, With Added Aircraft De-Icing Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Flight & Ground Operations Diploma
The leader in aviation regulatory training, Sofema Online, presents an opportunity for enrolling in 12 courses at a fixed price until the end of January.
SOFIQ, BULGARIA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online is upgrading its signature Flight & Ground Operations Diploma with the following new training:
Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Rev. E
The price of €515 is frozen until the end of January 2024
This is an unbeatable opportunity for professionals in various fields of aviation to enhance their skills and knowledge.
The exclusive Flight & Ground Operations Diploma program combines 12 meticulously curated courses, catering to all essential aspects of Aviation Flight and Ground Operations.
The Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Rev. E-course has been added.
What's available?
>> (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO: Elevated aviation expertise (regular price of €85)
>> EASA Ground OPS Post Holder Training: Advanced operational insight (regular price of €85)
>> Aviation FOD Awareness Training: Crucial strategies for preventing Foreign Object Damage (regular price of €63)
>> Introduction to Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL): Understanding the EASA MMEL / MEL Regulatory Requirements (regular price of €85)
>> Fatigue Risk Management Systems Essentials: Key strategies for safer operations (regular price of €85)
>> SMS for Accountable Managers, Nominated Post Holders and Key Executives: SMS concepts and principles (regular price of €85)
>> Quality & Safety Root Cause Analysis Within an EASA Environment Foundation: In-depth insights into the challenge of Aviation Root Cause (regular price of €63)
>> Aviation Security Introduction for Non-Security Aviation Staff: Awareness for a safer environment (regular price of €63)
>> EASA Part SPA – Specific Approvals for Industry & Regulatory Authorities: Quality Control Processes and Procedures related to SPA (regular price of €125)
>> Aircraft Ramp Safety and Ramp Human Factors Initial Training: Elevated ramp safety understanding (regular price of €125)
>> EASA Regulation 1178/2011 Including EASA Part FCL: Detailed Understanding of the Structure and Content of Regulation EU 1178/2011 (regular price of €170)
>> Aircraft De-icing & Anti-icing EASA Operators Responsibilities & Awareness – AS6285 Rev. E – Performing de-icing and anti-icing operations effectively (regular price of €107) – NEW
Individually, these courses would cost €1141. The complete diploma price is €515.
Notes:
>> On completion of all 12 courses, the student is eligible to receive a hard copy diploma.
>> Deferred payment option – 3 monthly payments of €180 – for details - ...
