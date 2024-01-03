Passenger Bus, Truck Collision Kills 12 People In Assam, India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- At least 12 people were killed and 25 others were injured on Wednesday after a bus collided with a truck near Dergaon in Golaghat district of north eastern Indian State of Assam.

The Asian News International said, quoting Superintendent of Police of Golaghat district Rajen Singh, that the accident occurred around 5:00 am (local-time) on Wednesday, resulting in the death of 12 people, while 25 others were injured.

"The bus carrying a team was going towards Tilinga Mandir from the Kamarbandha area of Golaghat district. The bus collided with a truck in the Balijan area and the truck was coming in the opposite direction from Jorhat's side."

"Twenty-seven injured persons were referred to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital where two people succumbed to their injuries," Rajen Singh said. (end)

atk













MENAFN03012024000071011013ID1107679839