UNIFIL Warns Of Devastating Implications Following Al-Arouri Assassination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated Wednesday that assassination of Hamas Official, Saleh Al-Arouri, could carry devastating implications on people on the sides of the Blue Line.

Deputy Director of UNIFIL's information office, Candice Ardil, revealed to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) that she is deeply concerned over the chance of escalation.

The UN forces continue to urge for a ceasefire, stated Ardil while also calling for the practice of self-restraint.

Israeli occupation forces had conducted an airstrike targeting a Hamas office in southern suburbs of Lebanon killing seven and injuring 11. (end)

kbs













