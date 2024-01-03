Kuwait Amir Receives Cable Of Congratulation From Armenian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Wednesday, a cable from Armenia President Vahagn Khachaturyan, congratulating His Highness the Amir on assuming post. In the cable, the president wished His Highness the Amir good health and well-being as well as further success in leading Kuwait. His Highness the Amir sent a reply cable to the President, expressing utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) zhm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.