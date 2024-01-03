Kuwait Amir Receives Cable Of Congratulations From Polish Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from the President of Poland Andrzej Duda, congratulating him on assuming the top office.

In the cable, he wished him good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to Poland's President expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (end)

