Kuwait Amir Receives Cable Of Congratulations From Armenian PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a cable from the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, congratulating him on assuming the top office.

In the cable, he wished him good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future.

In return, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to the Armenian Prime Minister expressing his utmost appreciation for the kind words and heartfelt sentiments. (pickup previous)

