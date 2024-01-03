Akasa Air Inducts Two Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft, Fleet Rises To 22

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Budget airline Akasa Air has inducted two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, reaching a fleet size of 22 aircraft within 17 months of commencing operations,

The 22 aircraft includes 21 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and one Boeing 737 MAX 8 200.

"The additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the coming months. Each addition to our fleet brings us closer to our purpose of connecting people, places, and cultures, and we hope that as we step into the next phase of growth, we will be able to serve millions of satisfied travellers across the globe," said Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air.

"We are grateful to our employees and our partners for their unwavering support that catalysed Akasa Air's unmatched trajectory and look forward to building a world class airline that transcends generations," he said.

The airline spokesperson said that as the airline steps into the next chapter of its growth story with plans to expand its domestic presence and commence international operations in the coming months, the fleet expansion will support seamless and reliable connectivity to travellers across the globe.

"Aligning with the airline's commitment to sustainability, the 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to those it replaces. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50 per cent smaller noise footprint than replacement airplanes," said the spokesperson.

