Jerome Fernando Granted Conditional Bail

Pastor Jerome Fernando was granted conditional bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court today and was banned from travelling overseas.

The preacher was ordered to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 500,000 and two personal bails of Rs. 10 million each.

He was however banned from leaving the country as investigations are still ongoing.

Fernando was granted bail today after spending Christmas and New Year behind bars.

He was arrested on 1st December and remanded under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

Lawyers told court last month there was evidence to prove that the preacher was inciting hate through his sermons in his church.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas.

However, lawyers appearing for the preacher insisted that he had not made any comments which could lead to hate among communities.

Lawyers had earlier appealed for bail but the Colombo Fort Magistrate rejected bail and remanded the preacher. (Colombo Gazette)