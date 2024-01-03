PBOC, BOJ Start 2024 On A Razor's Edge

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO – For all the questions surrounding the US Federal Reserve, the real drama this year concerns the People's Bank of China and Bank of Japan.

It falls to PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng in Beijing to stabilize Asia's biggest economy and battle deflationary forces without re-inflating asset bubbles. Over in Tokyo, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda is under pressure to end quantitative easing (QE) as Japan flirts with a recession.

Failure by either top policymaker could upend the global economic order in unpredictable ways.

That's not to say the Fed can't slam markets from New York to Seoul with even the hint of a monetary move. In recent weeks, the conventional wisdom has swung with bewildering speed from more rate hikes to aggressive easing in the months ahead.

Risks abound as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell decides whether to cheer or disappoint investors. Ease too soon and inflation might become permanent. Cut rates too late and the Fed might increase the odds of a recession and possible bank failures.

Yet the challenges facing officials in Beijing and Tokyo are far more complex at the outset of 2024.

China confronts a deepening property crisis, record youth unemployment, deflationary pressures and a Communist Party losing the faith of both foreign investors and mainland households. All those pressures would, generally, argue in favor of assertive rate cuts.

Things get far more complicated when you layer on President Xi Jinping's deleveraging imperative. Since 2016, Xi's reform team has prioritized containing risks stemming from a decade of

excessive borrowing . In 2017, China's debt-to-GDP ratio hit 256%, jumping from 180% in 2011.

This deleveraging campaign“is the only logical starting point to explain how China's structural economic slowdown began,” says Logan Wright, director of China markets research at Rhodium Group.

“By reducing the growth of the shadow, or informal banking system, China's financial authorities cut credit growth in half and made it far more difficult for Beijing to power the economy using its traditional tools of credit-fueled investment by state-owned enterprises and local governments,” Wright notes.

Throughout the deleveraging campaign, Wright says,“property developers continued expanding their own borrowing, inflating an unprecedented real estate bubble even larger before it finally burst in late 2021, amplifying China's current economic distress . The deleveraging campaign marked the end point of China's unprecedented credit expansion after the global financial crisis.”

Wright notes that“had Beijing not taken the forceful steps it did targeting shadow banks starting in 2016, China probably would have faced a financial crisis far earlier, as its system became increasingly difficult to regulate and was already resembling parts of the US financial system ahead of the 2007–2008 global financial crisis.”

Pan Gongsheng, pictured here as vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Picture: Twitter / New Straits Times / Screengrab