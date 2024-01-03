Mongolia's Uranium Exports Are Foreign Policy Gold

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Mongolia's exports are 90% dependent on natural resource extraction. In October 2023, during a state visit to France, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh signed a landmark agreement that paved the way for a US$1.7 billion investment by French government-owned Orano Mining.

The agreement allows Orano to establish Mongolia's first uranium mining and processing venture. For Mongolia's landlocked economy, mining partnerships are strategic tools for foreign policy endeavors.



Uranium has long been a critical mineral for the global energy system, fuelling vast amounts of reliable and low-carbon nuclear energy. As the world strives towards net-zero emissions targets, uranium is poised to enable unprecedented expansion of nuclear generation.

It is this global transition that is driving Mongolia's ambition to emerge as a new leader in the uranium market, adding diversity to its already prosperous copper export capabilities.



With deep and relatively untapped uranium reserves, Mongolia is attracting global investment interest and it has chosen the French nuclear industry as its first preferred partner to support its breaking into the market.