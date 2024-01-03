Deep, Dark Cracks In The Marcos-Duterte Alliance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) After an almost seven-year imprisonment, former senator Leila De Lima

was released

on bail in November 2023. In her speech, she thanked the Marcos administration for respecting the rule of law.



De Lima's choice of words is not accidental. It was a loaded statement to fan the growing political wedge between the Marcos and the Duterte families – the UniTeam Alliance that won by a landslide in the 2022 Philippine elections.

It is widely known in the Philippines that former president Rodrigo Duterte's vendetta was responsible for the incarceration of De Lima – his political arch-nemesis.

De Lima led the investigation into reported killings of alleged drug suspects and human rights violations linked to Duterte when he was Davao City mayor and president. De Lima's release may widen the gap between Duterte and President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr.

The political struggle between the Marcos and Duterte camps has been going on for some time. The early months of 2023 saw the sudden removal of Duterte's ally, former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo as Senior Deputy House Speaker.



There was no official explanation. But rumors were brewing that Arroyo tried to oust the Speaker of the House, Martin Romualdez, a cousin and close ally of Bongbong. Had Arroyo been successful, Bongbong would have been weakened and left vulnerable to the possibility of impeachment.

The removal of Arroyo infuriated Vice President Sara Duterte – Rodrigo Duterte's daughter who considered Arroyo as her mentor and ally in Congress. Sara Duterte resigned from the Lakas–Christan Muslim Democrats party headed by Speaker Romualdez.

She also retaliated with a social media post accusing Romualdez of being a shameless monster.