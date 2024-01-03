(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed and recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minneapolis or anywhere else in Minnesota. Erik Karst and his remarkable team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they produce superior financial compensation results for their clients. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer might exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 866-714-6466.

The group says, "We are passionate advocates for people with mesothelioma and we want them to receive the best possible compensation results. The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is the best branded source in Minnesota for Navy Veterans who have developed this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. If you or your loved one is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Minnesota-please make financial compensation a top priority and call attorney Erik Karst at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing to a Navy Veteran or worker who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in Minnesota to please call them at 866-714-6466 about compensation. A compensation settlement for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars, and for Veterans there might also be VA Benefits.

The Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere else in Minnesota.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma in Minnesota or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466-"we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations."

