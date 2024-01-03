(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AIM Startup 2024 Unveils Exciting and Comprehensive Schedule of Events

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AIM Startup 2024 Unveils Exciting and Comprehensive Schedule of EventsThe 2024 AIM Startup, a pivotal segment of AIM Congress , is unveiling its much-anticipated timeline of submissions and event for 2024. This comprehensive timeline promises a riveting series of events, workshops, and pitch competitions, inviting startup owners and investors to participate and engage in a journey of innovation and collaboration.The journey commenced on November 30, 2023, as AIM Startup opened its doors for registration - both for exhibiting as a startup and competing in the AIM Startup Pitch Competition. Although the registration deadline for the Pitch Competition is set for March 31, 2024, the startups can continue to register to Exhibit at the event.For the startups who are successful in registering for the AIM Startup Pitch Competition 2024, will have access to an online workshop on April 8 and 10. These days serve as a forum for startups to gather insights, exchange ideas, and prepare for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. It's a unique opportunity to connect with mentors, industry experts, and fellow innovators, setting the stage for the transformative events that follow.The preliminary rounds of the AIM Startup Pitch Competition for pre-seed and seed-stage startups, slated for April 15-19 and April 22-26, 2024, respectively, mark a critical phase in the journey. As the momentum builds, May 6, 2024, ushers in a pre-event workshop, offering a last-minute opportunity for startups to fine-tune their strategies and presentations. Startups from around the globe will then have the chance to showcase their ideas and innovations, with an eye on the coveted final pitch rounds on May 7 and 8 and the Startup Oscar Awards on May 9.The agenda of the AIM Startup 2024 also boasts an extensive line-up of panels, talks, and masterclasses, showcasing the diverse landscape of startup trends and challenges. Key themes include the rise of biotech startups, the integration of technology in SMEs for financial resilience, and discussions on customer acquisition and retention amid financial turbulence. Panels also explore topics such as female leadership, talent acquisition, sustainable practices, and the impact of disability inclusion on SME ecosystems. The event culminates in discussions on industry trends, financial challenges, and the evolution of unicorn startups, emphasizing the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the startup ecosystem.The AIM Startup will feature international key markets from Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya, India, and many other nations. Beyond competition, it empowers startups to shine, offering a chance to showcase innovations for cash prizes up to $60,000 and other prestigious accolades, urging participants to stand out and garner global recognition.AIM Congress, held under the theme "Adapting to a Shifting Investment Landscape: Harnessing New Potentials for Global Economic Development," is organized with the support of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development as lead partner. The event will be held from May 7-9 next year at Abu Dhabi, and is expected to attract a diverse audience, including government entities, private businesses, international and regional civil society organizations, associations, and academic institutions from around the world.Here is the AIM Congress agenda at a glance:Register now:

Shreya Verma

Strategic Exhibitions & Conference

+971 521133926

email us here