Being A Woman In Afghan Society Is Difficult

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) She answers the phone with a weary voice. I can hear the sound of a sewing machine from the other end of the line. After some conversation, she ends the call with this statement:“Being a woman in Afghan society was difficult.”

Fatima Jafari, a medical graduate from Balkh Medical University, was deprived of pursuing a specialization in her field after the rise of the Taliban administration and consequently left Afghanistan.

She now works in a garment factory in Iran. She can hardly believe that working with a sewing machine in an environment filled with humiliation and scorn has replaced her medical expertise.

Gaining admission to Afghan medical universities, especially Kabul, Balkh, and Herat medical universities, is not easy. This field attracts the most candidates in the entrance exams, and anyone who eventually makes it to these universities has likely spent many sleepless nights studying.

Fatima was a diligent girl who did not give up easily and fought against deprivation and circumstances. However, now, all her hard work in pursuing education and academic degrees is just a memory that she recounts while working with the sewing machine.

After completing her bachelor's degree, Fatima left Balkh to pursue a specialized course in Kabul. She started working at a health centre in Kabul.

While her voice mingles with the monotonous sound of the sewing machine, she continues:“When I arrived in Kabul, my main goal was to specialize in surgery, but I had to start working early on because supporting me was a burden for my family, and I didn't want to impose any more on them.”

It's evident from the sounds that she is sitting behind the sewing machine, hurriedly stitching fabric. But all this haste in her work doesn't interrupt her conversation. She gradually reminisces about her first years at the university.

She talks about the stress of the first day at university, the final term exams, and the teachers who wanted to force the students to study. These are now just memories, and Fatima is on a different path.

Like thousands of other educated girls, with the fall of Kabul, Fatima saw the situation so dire that she decided to give up her efforts and focus on fleeing from that geography.

According to her,“Being a woman in Afghan society was difficult, but now it's nothing but suffering; otherwise, why should we be punished so much?”

Fatima's migration led her to Iran; now, she lives there with her mother and brother.

