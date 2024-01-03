Itel Launches A70, India’S 1St Smartphone With 256GB Storage And 12GB (4+8) RAM At Just Rs 7,299

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) itel, the most popular sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone brand in India, on Wednesday launched the country's first phone with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM through memory fusion at just Rs 7,299, marking a significant leap into 2024.

Along with its big memory, itel A70 comes equipped with a big 6.6-inch HD+ Display featuring a Dynamic Bar offering a simplified and seamless user interface.

The smartphone has been launched in two other variants, featuring 128GB storage with 12GB (4+8) RAM configuration and a 64GB storage variant coupled with 12GB (4+8) RAM. Customers can register their interest via the“Notify Me” link on Amazon.

The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery, ensuring an uninterrupted and long-lasting experience for the user supported by Type-C charging.

“As we step into 2024, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to serve our consumers by introducing innovations complemented by unmatched features, stylish aesthetics, and cutting-edge technology at competitive price points,” said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, itel India.

“The launch of the itel A70 smartphone stands as a testament to our forward-looking approach, boasting an industry-leading 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, and a captivating 6.6-inch display with Dynamic Bar technology. We are excited to disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment once again, setting new standards for performance and value in the ever-evolving tech landscape,” Talapatra added.

The itel A70 will be available in four stunning colours - Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold and Starlish Black, starting January 5 at leading online and offline stores for an attractive price of Rs 7,299.

This functionality offers intelligent notifications that seamlessly elevate the user's experience such as alerts during phone calls, progress updates for charging sessions, and face unlock.

The A70 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 120Hz touch sampling rate, providing an expansive visual experience.

The top dynamic bar efficiently manages screen space for notifications without obstructing the main viewing area. Its adaptive design ensures timely alerts without compromising the user's focus, striking a balance between information delivery and an unobstructed interface.

A70 sports a segment-leading 13MP HDR rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera, supported by advanced features to help users capture wonderful memories even in low-light conditions.

The phone comes equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, adding an extra layer of security.

--IANS

na/