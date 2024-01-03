Leopard Injures One In Gurugram Village, Captured (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 3 (IANS) A leopard, which strayed into the residential area in Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday and injured a person, was captured after several hours of long effort by forest department.

Gurugram forest department officials said they captured the leopard after tranquillising it with the help of the local police.

The officials said the leopard attacked one person who ran after seeing the animal. The injured has been administered first aid.

In the viral video, the leopard can be seen jumping onto someone recording its movement from behind a glass panel of a door in a multi-story house.

After the reports of leopard entering the village was received by forest department, a team reached the Narsinghpur village and captured the animal.

The officials said the big cat was first spotted around 5 a.m. by a resident who immediately alerted others and later information was given to the forest and the police department.

"The leopard will be soon released in the forest area," Rajesh Chahal, a forest department officer, told IANS.

