Decomposed Bodies Of 3 Members Of Same Family Recovered From Kolkata Apartment

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 3 (IANS) West Bengal Police on Wednesday recovered the decomposed bodies of three members of the same family from an apartment in Kolkata.

According to the police, the bodies were hanging from the ceiling of a room in the apartment located near the Garia Station Road.

The victims were identified as Swapan Moitra (75), his wife Aparna (68) and their son Sumanraj (39).

“From initial investigation it seems that all three of them committed suicide. Since no suicide note was recovered, we cannot be sure of anything at the moment and will continue our investigation in the matter,” said a police official.

Locals informed the police that the victims were not seen in public in the last three to four days.

From Tuesday evening, an odour started emitting from inside the locked residence.

Initially the neighbours chose to ignore it. But as the smell grew stronger, they informed the police.

The police came, broke open the main door and recovered the threedecomposed bodies.

Prima facie it appears to the police that the suicide had taken place two to three days back.

“However, the exact time and reason of death can be known only after the post mortem report comes,” said the police official.

--IANS

src/ksk