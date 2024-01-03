Father, Son Killed In Odisha Road Mishap, Locals Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (IANS) A man and his son were mowed down by a speeding truck in Odisha's Subarnapur district, said officials on Wednesday, adding that the area witnessed a protest and tension prevailed.

The accident happened late Tuesday evening when a 46-year-old high school teacher and his minor son were hit by the truck.

The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Mahakud and his 17-year-old son Ompreet, residents of Baladi village under Tarabha police station area of the district.

“Deceased Rajkumar was returning home with his son after the latter's tuition classes ended on Tuesday evening when a speeding Hyva truck entering into the Subarnapur town ran over the father and son duo at Block Square.

"The Hyva driver fled from the spot leaving the vehicle near the Police Reserve Line around one kilometre far fearing public anger,” said a local police official.

Alleging negligence by traffic cops present at the accident spot, the locals staged a road blockade and vandalised the vehicle of Sonepur Sub-divisional Police Officer, Pratap Tripathy.

"As the scooter was dragged along the road for nearly one kilometer, it caught fire which subsequently engulfed the hyva," said SDPO Tripathy.

The police also reportedly resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the protesters.

Locals removed the road blockade after they were pacified by the Balangir MP, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo and senior officials of Subarnapur District administration.

