LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX (CEO, Lokwon Kim), an original AI semiconductor technology company, is announcing that it has surpassed 40 customers for its flagship chip solution, DX-M1 - the only AI accelerator on the market to combine low power consumption, high efficiency and performance, and cost-effectiveness. The groundbreaking solution has been deployed for a hands-on trial to this customer pool, which spans global companies and domestic Korean enterprises across various sectors.

DEEPX's DX-M1 Chip Recognized at CES 2024 as Leading AI of Things Solution

World's only AI accelerator that combines low power, high performance, high efficiency, and cost-effectiveness hits new milestone of deployment to over 40 global companies

To experience how DX-M1 promises to revolutionize AI capabilities across industries, join DEEPX at Booth #8953, North Hall during CES 2024

DEEPX is currently running an Early Engagement Customer Program (EECP) to provide customers with early access to its small camera module, a one-chip solution featuring DX-V1; M.2 module featuring DX-M1; and DXNN®, the company's developer environment. This allows customers to receive pre-production validation of DEEPX's hardware and software, integrate them into mass-produced products, and realize AI technology innovations with the brand's technical support.

Currently, DEEPX's DX-M1 has been installed for pre-qualification testing in the mass production and development products of more than 40 global companies, covering robotics and smart mobility, AI video security systems, and AI servers. In particular, the robotics and smart mobility sectors increasingly require state-of-the-art, low-power, high-performance AI chips like DX-M1 that can be embedded in small form factors to enable highly advanced technologies such as autonomous driving and cognition.

The physical security market has one of the fastest AI penetration rates, making it essential to realize AI functions at the semiconductor level, such as object detection and intelligent video analysis. In this industry, DEEPX's DX-M1, which uses a 5nm process, is the only one of its kind available, delivering an impressive power-to-performance ratio that far surpasses current market offerings. It supports real-time AI computational processing at over 30 frames-per-second (FPS) for more than 16 channels of multichannel video data on a single chip, and can process multiple AI algorithms simultaneously, such as object recognition and image classification. Moreover, unlike other AI chips, it has a wide spectrum of AI models supported, from the most popular YOLOv5 model for object recognition to the latest YOLOv8 and vision transformer models. Combining these technologies and advantages, DX-M1 leads the market through a blend of high efficiency and performance, low power consumption through its original technology, and cost effectiveness, all of which are critical for customers looking for AI chips.

While competing AI chips in the market currently use 32MB to 50MB of cache memory, DX-M1 only uses approximately one quarter of the cache memory, while also adding the advantages of AI chips such as computational processing power, compute accuracy, and support for a wide range of AI algorithms. (See table below).