Strategic Expansion: PRM NETWORK Boosts Aluminum Scrap Supply In Korean Marketplaces

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRM NETWORK

US Companies Aligning with ISRI Standards for Sustainable Development in Korea

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRM NETWORK (Pacific Recycling Materials Co., Ltd.), a renowned specialist in aluminum scrap, is committed to enhancing the supply of aluminum scrap materials to Korean companies engaged in aluminum casting and rolling. The company underscores the environmental advantages of utilizing recycled aluminum, emphasizing a substantial 95% reduction in energy consumption compared to new materials, positioning it as a sustainable and eco-friendly resource.Playing a pivotal role in bolstering the profitability of associated companies, PRM NETWORK delivers tailored raw materials designed to complement their production environments. This is made achievable through the strategic locations of PRM NETWORK in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the United States. With 40 years of international trading experience and specialization in the recycling industry, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in the aluminum supply chain.As a proud member of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) based in Washington, D.C., PRM NETWORK benefits from an extensive network of resources and a direct communication channel between suppliers and consumers. The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), a globally influential organization representing over 1,600 companies from the United States and 40 other countries, stands as the beacon of the recycling resource industry. As the industry's authoritative "voice," ISRI provides invaluable support, education, safety guidelines, and international standards for recycling resources.ISRI's steadfast efforts play a crucial role in driving the U.S. economy, fostering global trade, championing environmental conservation, and promoting sustainable development. The organization is dedicated to advancing responsible recycling practices, advocating for industry interests, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, symbolized by its commitment to a sustainable world.In addition to its commitment to environmental sustainability, PRM NETWORK provides various international trade methods to alleviate the financial burden for Korean aluminum clients in acquiring raw materials. The company is unwavering in its dedication to advancing Korea's recycling resource industry, utilizing its advanced international expertise to facilitate technical access and standardization of aluminum scrap.

Willy Uhm

PRM NETWORK

email us here