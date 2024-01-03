Onlinecheckwriter Empowers French Businesses With Seamless Cross-Border Transactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OnlineCheckWriter, a leading B2B payment platform, has launched its cloud banking service , enabling French entrepreneurs and freelancers to make payments to US vendors, affiliates, employees, and others globally effortlessly. This platform helps French businesses grow globally by removing geographic restrictions.

OnlineCheckWriter offers' a cloud banking service in collaboration with ZilBank to make it easy for French businesses to open US payment accounts , eliminating the need for a physical presence. This simplifies global transactions, offering a smooth and efficient solution for businesses expanding across borders.

ZilBank's cloud banking service offered through OnlineCheckWriter lets users easily create and oversee multiple business accounts for specific payments or business needs. The platform ensures a seamless financial experience by enabling instant account transfers. Businesses can also benefit from features like virtual cards, international payments, bulk payments, and early payment options provided by the cloud banking platform.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilMoney, ZilBank, and OnlineCheckWriter, provides a broad financial platform for businesses. OnlineCheckWriter, with over 800,000 users and $50 billion in processed transactions, offers a seamless solution for various financial needs. It supports payment options such as ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet transfers, QR code payments, checks, and more. The platform is integrated with popular accounting and payroll software, streamlining transactions efficiently and cost-effectively in one place.

OnlineCheckWriter is dedicated to offering advanced financial solutions that transform the way international business transactions are conducted. French business owners can use this cloud banking service to broaden their market presence, engage with global partners, and achieve significant growth in the United States.

