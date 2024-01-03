Chinese Academy Corporation Unveils Chief Scientist Dr. Beibiao Jin's Revolutionary Physics Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHINA, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Some days ago, China SL Academy Corporation of Logic Engineering proclaims that his chief scientist Dr. Beibiao Jin has disproven four basic laws of electromagnetism, and discovered that a closed loop as a whole is the minimum unit for any electromagnetic phenomenon. Any part of this minimum unit is powerless to achieve any electromagnetic phenomenon, that is, a conductor segment or a current element Idl cannot generates any magnetic field. This does totally disrupt the human's understanding of the electromagnetic nature. Of course, this closed loop can be a conductor closed loop, can be a closed loop that includes displacement currents, and can be a closed loop that includes an independent charge flow (for example, electrons injected into a magnetic field).



According the proclamation of SL Academy Corporation of Logic Engineering, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China, that in its two-year project to develop a totally-new type of motor based on basic laws of electromagnetism, through logical analyses on the construction of these laws, through thought experiments, through physical experiments and through analyses with the law of causality, its chief scientist Dr. Beibiao Jin has discovered that a current-carrying conductor itself does not experience Ampère force in a magnetic field, a conductor cutting through magnetic field lines itself does not generate motional electromotive force, a current-carrying conductor itself does not generate a magnetic field and a moving independent charge itself does not experience Lorentz force in a magnetic field.



And therefore, the corporation proclaims that Dr. Beibiao Jin has disproved that the Ampère's law which states that a current-carrying conductor in a magnetic field experiences a force, the Faraday's law of electromagnetic induction which states that a conductor cutting through magnetic field lines generates an electromotive force, the Oersted's law of electromagnetism (Biot-Savar's law) which states that a current-carrying conductor generates a circular magnetic field and the Lorentz force law which states that a moving independent charge in a magnetic field experiences a force, which form the cornerstones of the theoretical edifice of electromagnetism. In this process, Dr. Beibiao Jin also discovered that a closed loop as a whole is the minimum unit for any electromagnetic phenomenon. Any part of this minimum unit is powerless to achieve any electromagnetic phenomenon, that is, a conductor segment or a current element Idl cannot generates any magnetic field. This does totally disrupt the human's understanding of the electromagnetic nature. Of course, this closed loop can be a conductor closed loop, can be a closed loop that includes displacement currents, and can be a closed loop that includes an independent charge flow (for example, electrons injected into a magnetic field).



This means that the theoretical edifice of electromagnetism and even the theoretical edifice of physics need to be reconstructed.



Correspondence and requests for more scientific information regarding this report should be addressed to ... or to a cellphone (0086) 13901015018



