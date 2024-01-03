Dollar surges on New Year's trading day amid Federal Reserve speculations, Bitcoin rises

(MENAFN) As the financial markets embarked on the first trading day of the new year, the U.S. dollar showcased resilience, ascending in value, driven by heightened anticipation surrounding pivotal economic data releases scheduled for the week. Market participants keenly await these datasets, viewing them as potential indicators that might shed light on the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy decisions and strategic maneuvers. Concurrently, amidst this backdrop of shifting currencies and economic indicators, Bitcoin, the pioneering cryptocurrency, surged past the USD45,000 threshold for the first time since April 2022.



Reflecting on the economic landscape of 2023, the dollar index, a metric that gauges the strength of the U.S. currency against a basket of six major currencies, faced headwinds. This index, which had previously enjoyed two consecutive years of growth, experienced a downturn, culminating in a value of 101.44 in the latest trading session. Although this figure represents a marginal uptick of 0.059 percent, it underscores investors' cautious sentiments and deliberations regarding the potential trajectory of interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve in the upcoming months.



In tandem with these developments, the cryptocurrency arena commenced the year with palpable momentum. Bitcoin's valuation surged, reaching a pinnacle not witnessed in 21 months, as it soared to USD45,532. This surge in Bitcoin's value is further amplified by escalating optimism circulating within financial circles. Specifically, there's a growing anticipation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission might be on the brink of greenlighting the listing of funds specifically designed for Bitcoin spot trading, a development that could further shape the cryptocurrency's trajectory in the coming months.

