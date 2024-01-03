10 Parking Lots, Cinema Lounge: Dubai's Largest Penthouse Goes On Sale For Dh600 Million

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dubai's largest penthouse has been listed for sale at Dh600 million, Emerald Palace Group (EPG) announced on Wednesday.

The Super Penthouse R1 comprises the top three levels and the rooftop of the Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences, and spans a total built-up area of 77,707 square feet. This marks a significant milestone, setting a new record for the largest private residence in Dubai's real estate history.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Super Penthouse R1 houses eight bedrooms, a private elevator that opens directly to the Grand Saloon located on the first level, a grandiose dining room, and a vast sitting area with direct access to the central terrace for entertaining hundreds of guests with some of the best views.

Additional amenities include a top-notch gym, spa and wellness area that includes a cryogenic room, a hay relaxation room, an outdoor swimming pool, bar and barbecue area, mini golf within a meditation garden, indoor/outdoor cinema lounge, a basketball court, 10 parking lots, a unique cigar lounge, and a bar offering 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf and the skyline.

“Our listing of this exceptional super-penthouse holds special significance, considering Dubai's recent central positioning in the global real estate market and growing demand for luxury properties by numerous ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

"We firmly believe that the sale of this residence would mark another significant milestone in the history of Dubai real estate, and we look forward to further contributing to the sector's growth,” said Seran Gheorghe, vice-president of EPG and director of sales for Raffles The Palm Dubai Residences.

Its handover term is stated to be 15 months from the date of booking.

In November, a 5-bedroom Como Residences penthouse on Palm Jumeirah was sold for a record Dh500 million, which spanned over 21,949 square feet.

In June 2023, Bugatti Residences by Binghatti's Sky Mansion Penthouse went on sale for a record price of Dh750 million . The size of the penthouse was not disclosed.

The luxury segment has led the growth of the local property market over the past few years with demand exceeding supply, resulting in prices hitting an all-time high in 2023.

ALSO READ:

UAE: More property buyers to opt for mortgages as interest rates set to drop in 2024

Dubai rents set to climb 20% in 2024

Dubai: Can real estate company deduct money from the tenant's security deposit?

Dubai property owners increasingly opting for flipping as prices hit all-time high