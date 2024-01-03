Tesla's 4th quarter rise, yearly performance indicates mixed growth

(MENAFN) In an effort to stimulate demand and bolster sales, Tesla strategically implemented sharp price reductions, culminating in a nearly 20 percent uptick in car sales during the final quarter of the previous year. This increase comes at a time when the broader electric car market experienced a deceleration in growth. Over the entire year, Tesla reported selling a shade over 1.8 million vehicles. This figure represents a robust 37.7 percent surge compared to its 2022 sales data. To provide a comprehensive perspective, Tesla's annual deliveries for 2023 stood at approximately 1,808,581 vehicles. Meanwhile, the company's production figures reached 1,845,985 vehicles, reflecting a 38 percent increase in deliveries and a 35 percent boost in production on a year-over-year basis.



While Tesla's annual performance showcased impressive growth, the numbers fell slightly short of the ambitious projections set by the company's CEO, Elon Musk. Musk had previously expressed hopes for a 50 percent growth in sales, a target that has been the hallmark of the company's ambitious trajectory in recent years. Nonetheless, despite not meeting Musk's lofty expectations, Tesla managed to surpass its internal sales target by successfully delivering 1.8 million vehicles.



During the final quarter of 2023, Tesla achieved significant milestones, including the introduction of its revamped entry-level Model 3 sedan, referred to as the "Highland," in select markets. Additionally, December witnessed the commencement of deliveries for Tesla's highly anticipated electric vehicle, the distinctive and somewhat polarizing Cybertruck, within the United States. However, specific sales figures for the Cybertruck, along with Tesla's Semi, a heavy-duty commercial truck, remain undisclosed. Notably, Tesla has initiated limited-scale production of these vehicles at its battery manufacturing facility situated outside Reno. As industry analysts had predicted a year-end delivery figure of approximately 477,000 vehicles, Tesla's reported sales figures slightly exceeded these projections, standing at 484,507 vehicles for the October to December period.

