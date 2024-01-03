Qatar's Industrial PPI Edges Down In Nov 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Producer Price Index (PPI) of the Industrial sector in the country for November 2023 is estimated at 118.65 points showing a decrease of 1.95%, when compared to the previous month's October 2023. On Y-o-Y basis, PPI of November 2023 showed a decrease of 17.36%, when compared to the PPI of November 2022, according to data released by Planning and Statistics Authority.
The relatives of the main four industry sectors become as follow:“Mining” (weight: 82.46%),“Manufacturing” (weight: 15.85%),“Electricity” (weight: 1.16%), and“Water” (weight: 0.53%).
The PPI of November 2023 for the Mining and Quarrying sector showed a decrease of 1.58% when compared with PPI of October 2023, primarily due to the price decrease on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 1.58%, and 0.02% ( almost stable) in“Other mining and quarrying”. PPI of Mining of November 2023, when compared with its counterpart in previous year (November 2022), there was a decrease of 18.43%, due to the price decrease on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 18.46%, while“Other mining and quarrying” has no change.
In the Manufacturing sector, a decrease of 4.47% has been recorded in November 2023, when compared with the previous month's Manufacturing index (October 2023). The prices decrease is seen in:“Refined petroleum products” by 9.88%, followed by“Basic metals” by 9.02%,“Chemicals and chemical products” by 2.75%, and“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 2.58%. The increasing prices are noticed in“Rubber and plastics products” by 3.85%, followed by“Food products” by 0.61%, and“Beverages” by 0.19%. There is no change in“Printing and reproduction of recorded media”.
Compared with the index of counterpart in the previous year (November 2022),“Manufacturing” PPI of November 2023 showed a decrease of
12.91%.
The major groups which explain this price decrease are:“chemicals and chemical products” by 16.19%, followed by“Basic metals” by 12.47%,“Refined Petroleum products” by 9.54%,“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 9.45%, and“Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 0.16%. However, the increasing prices are noticed in“Rubber and Plastics products” by 9.00%, followed by“Food products” by 6.06%, and“Beverages” by 3.88%.
The PPI of the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply group showed an increase of 8.60% compared to October 2023. When compared the PPI of November 2023, the PPI of November 2022 Y-o-Y, showed an increase of 8.03%.
The PPI of the water supply group showed a decrease of 8.34% compared to October 2023. Compared to the to the PPI of November 2022 Y-o-Y, showed an increase of 3.74%.
MENAFN03012024000063011010ID1107679768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.