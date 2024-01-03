Qatar's Industrial PPI Edges Down In Nov 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Producer Price Index (PPI) of the Industrial sector in the country for November 2023 is estimated at 118.65 points showing a decrease of 1.95%, when compared to the previous month's October 2023. On Y-o-Y basis, PPI of November 2023 showed a decrease of 17.36%, when compared to the PPI of November 2022, according to data released by Planning and Statistics Authority.

The relatives of the main four industry sectors become as follow:“Mining” (weight: 82.46%),“Manufacturing” (weight: 15.85%),“Electricity” (weight: 1.16%), and“Water” (weight: 0.53%).

The PPI of November 2023 for the Mining and Quarrying sector showed a decrease of 1.58% when compared with PPI of October 2023, primarily due to the price decrease on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 1.58%, and 0.02% ( almost stable) in“Other mining and quarrying”. PPI of Mining of November 2023, when compared with its counterpart in previous year (November 2022), there was a decrease of 18.43%, due to the price decrease on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 18.46%, while“Other mining and quarrying” has no change.

In the Manufacturing sector, a decrease of 4.47% has been recorded in November 2023, when compared with the previous month's Manufacturing index (October 2023). The prices decrease is seen in:“Refined petroleum products” by 9.88%, followed by“Basic metals” by 9.02%,“Chemicals and chemical products” by 2.75%, and“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 2.58%. The increasing prices are noticed in“Rubber and plastics products” by 3.85%, followed by“Food products” by 0.61%, and“Beverages” by 0.19%. There is no change in“Printing and reproduction of recorded media”.

Compared with the index of counterpart in the previous year (November 2022),“Manufacturing” PPI of November 2023 showed a decrease of

12.91%.

The major groups which explain this price decrease are:“chemicals and chemical products” by 16.19%, followed by“Basic metals” by 12.47%,“Refined Petroleum products” by 9.54%,“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 9.45%, and“Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 0.16%. However, the increasing prices are noticed in“Rubber and Plastics products” by 9.00%, followed by“Food products” by 6.06%, and“Beverages” by 3.88%.

The PPI of the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply group showed an increase of 8.60% compared to October 2023. When compared the PPI of November 2023, the PPI of November 2022 Y-o-Y, showed an increase of 8.03%.

The PPI of the water supply group showed a decrease of 8.34% compared to October 2023. Compared to the to the PPI of November 2022 Y-o-Y, showed an increase of 3.74%.