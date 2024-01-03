Bitcoin exceeds USD45K, recording highest value since April 2022

(MENAFN) In a significant resurgence, Bitcoin has surpassed the USD45,000 mark on Tuesday, marking its highest value since April 2022. This surge underscores the robust start the world's largest cryptocurrency has witnessed in the new year. Notably, Bitcoin's momentum has been buoyed by growing optimism surrounding the potential approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that deal specifically with Bitcoin spot currency. Last year, Bitcoin showcased its strength by recording a remarkable 156 percent increase in its value, marking its most potent annual performance since the year 2020. Despite this commendable growth, it's worth noting that Bitcoin still trails its peak value of USD69,000, which was achieved back in November 2021.



In parallel, Ether, holding its ground as the second-largest cryptocurrency, also saw positive movement. Ether observed a 1.2 percent uptick, settling at USD2,386.50. Its performance in 2023 was commendable, registering a growth of 91 percent over the course of the year.



A focal point for many investors and industry observers remains the impending decision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding Bitcoin-centric ETFs. The potential approval of such ETFs could significantly democratize Bitcoin investments, making them accessible to a broader investor base and potentially attracting billions in capital inflows. Historically, the SEC has been cautious, rejecting numerous proposals for Bitcoin ETFs. Their concerns largely revolved around the susceptibility of the cryptocurrency market to manipulation and volatility. However, recent indications suggest a shifting stance among regulators. Over recent months, there's been a perceptible softening in the regulatory environment, leading many to anticipate that a decision on at least some of the 13 proposed Bitcoin ETFs might materialize in the early part of January.

