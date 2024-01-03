PSG Eye Trophee Des Champions Crown

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Paris Saint German (PSG) will face Toulouse FC in the 2023 Trophee des Champions at the Parc des Princes today.

The Parisians, who are record 11-time title holders, are the favorites to be crowned champions. Toulouse never claimed the title before. PSG Manager Luis Enrique said in a pre-match press conference that PSG will have the opportunity to win the first title this season.

“Tomorrow, we have the opportunity to play a match to win our first title this season, so that's a source of motivation. Our aim is to win every title possible,” Enrique said.

“It would be a reward for all the work we put in last year, so of course we're very motivated. I'd love to be able to play for a trophy every week, like all the players I think. Of course, the motivation is greater than any normal league match. It's going to be played at home but on neutral ground. I imagine the atmosphere will be great, so we're delighted,” the PSG manager said.

Enrique said that Toulouse is a team that can do a lot.

“If you give them time, they're very good at occupying space. Without the ball, they can also perform well. They're a team that works well with their coach Carles Martinez Novell.”