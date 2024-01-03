Moecc Holds Lecture On Preserving Marine Environment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) held an awareness lecture for members of Qatari Youth Hostels, titled“Threats to the marine environment and the role of youth in protecting it.”

The event was organised within the annual youth support camp, as part of the Ministry's efforts that seek to raise awareness among youth of the importance of the marine environment and introduce ways to preserve it. The lecture presented by Head of the Marine Wildlife Department, Jassim Lari discussed environmental concepts such as marine natural habitats, marine ecosystems, and biodiversity. He also reviewed the most important risks that threaten the marine environment, which are: pollution, excessive exploitation of resources, loss of marine habitats, the danger of invasive species, as well as the effects of climate change on biodiversity in the marine environment.

Lari also spoke about the role that young people must play to preserve the Qatari environment, and the importance of this in preserving and enriching biodiversity in the country's territorial waters and the beaches of Qatar, and the impact of this on raising the collective awareness of Qatari society.

He urged participants to spread this knowledge to other people, whether family members, friends, or co-workers, stressing that MoECC aims, through these workshops and lectures, to create a generation that is interested in their local environment. The lecture included an introduction to important sustainable practices, as well as effects of scientific research and innovation in preserving this vast biodiversity that Qatar enjoys.