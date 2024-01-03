Department Of Work Permits Receives 27,020 Requests In Dec

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Work Permits of the Ministry of Labour (MoL) received an estimated 27,020 requests in December 2023.

These included 3,707 applications for new hires, 19,102 for regular work permits (to extend personal numbers), and 975 for private work permits (related to family sponsorship, Gulf citizens, investors, or property usufruct). There were also 3,236 requests to change professions.

The Ministry of Labour issued the monthly statistical bulletin for the month of December 2023, which includes the most prominent statistics and figures of the labour sector in the country, as well as the results of inspection visits to various establishments subject to the provisions of the Labour Law. Regarding the inspection of labour recruitment agencies, the statistical bulletin said the ministry conducted around 67 checks, with 66 concluding without any notes or warnings to rectify infractions.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labour Inspection embarked on intensive surveillance campaigns throughout December to ensure establishments' adherence to national labour market regulations and ministerial directives.

These efforts encompassed 5,064 inspections across various areas, leading to 608 companies being notified to correct violations and 765 reports of enforcement actions against companies.

With regard to labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Disputes received complaints about 1,880 complaints, of which 292 complaints were settled, 52 of which were referred to the labour disputes settlement committees, and the Labour Disputes Department received 96 reports from the public, all of which were settled.

The number of cases referred to the labour dispute settlement committees during the past month reached about 234 cases, and the total number of decisions issued by the committees amounted to 434 decisions.

Regarding employment contracts, the statistical bulletin showed that the Department of Labour Relations received around 58,572 applications for ratification of employment contracts, while the number of requests for secondment of labour stood at 5,639.