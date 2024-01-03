Qatar Tourism Praises Initiatives For Qatari Retirees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism expressed its appreciation for Qatar Airways' and Katara Hospitality initiatives offering packages of exclusive discounts to Qatari retirees who hold retirement cards, in appreciation of their dedication and service to the nation for many years.

This initiative falls within the framework of the country's ongoing efforts to care for retirees and improve the services provided to them across all sectors of the country, in order to secure them a decent life.

Commenting on the initiatives, H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, said:“We are pleased to see that Qatar Airways and Katara Hospitality has already begun launching specialised packages suitable for retirees, as of the beginning of 2024.

“Qatar Airways created special discounts and packages tailored specifically for retirees, whereas Katara Hospitality included discounts at Katara hotels in Qatar and abroad.

There is no doubt that these initiatives will contribute to reviving domestic tourism and giving Qatari families the opportunity to benefit from the esteemed services provided by hotels and restaurants owned by Qatari companies, resulting in a positive impact in enhancing the status of the Private sector and its role in community participation within the society.”

He added:“We will continue to work with the Private sector operating in the hospitality sector to encourage them to provide exclusive benefits and create programs for retirees who have given a lot to our nation in appreciation of their efforts in serving our country for many years.”

Ahmed Ali Al Hammadi, Director General of the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority expressed his thanks to Qatar Airways and Katara Hospitality for these valuable initiatives providing exclusive benefits and prices to the Qatari retirees.“I call on the Private sector to contribute to these ongoing efforts to provide the best for retirees.”

“Our efforts at the General Retirement and Social Security Authority continue to ensure that Qatari retirees receive benefits and services that ensure the improvement of all aspects of life for them, through cooperation with all institutions operating in Qatar, the most recent of which is Qatar Airways, which recently announced the launch of an exclusive package specifically for retirees.”

It is noteworthy that in 2016, the General Retirement and Social Security Authority launched a programme for exclusive discounts for retirees, which included 70 companies at the time, to receive special welcome from the community as it was the first of its kind to provide special benefits and offers for retirees.

The programme now includes companies from various fields, such as communications, restaurants, hotels, medical services, and various sectors, surmounting to more than 400 companies.

The beneficiary of the Authority programme can obtain a discount programme card by visiting the Authority's customer service, or through the government services centres in the Al Wakra or Al Rayyan branches for elderly services, or through the self -service devices where the card is issued immediately.

The General Retirement and Social Security Authority has designated hotline (183) to receive any comments or inquiries from retirees around the clock.