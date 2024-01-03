QU College Of Law Hosts Roundtable To Mark Arab UNCITRAL Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a collaborative effort between the College of Law at Qatar University (QU) and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), an illuminating roundtable marked Arab UNCITRAL Day.

This insightful discussion, under the guidance of Prof Nader M Ibrahim, Professor of Commercial Law at QU, discussed the evolving landscape of resolving trade disputes entangled in technology.

The discussion brought together esteemed guests, speakers, and active participants, fostering a comprehensive exploration of trade-related disputes in the digital era. Highlighting the proceedings were keynote speakers, notably Takashi Takashima, the legal advisor at UNCITRAL.

Takashima presented a nuanced view, elucidating both general and specific issues pertinent to the theme. His focus on the ongoing endeavours of Working Group II (WGII) spotlighted expedited arbitration, third-party determination, expert accompaniment, confidentiality, and evidence guidance in technology-driven disputes.

Dr. Andrew Dahdal, an Associate Professor of Business Law at QU, underscored the paramount significance of UNCITRAL's initiatives in navigating disputes within the digital economy.

He thoughtfully correlated technology-related disputes with recent adaptations in Qatari laws, emphasising the pivotal jurisdiction of the Qatari Court of Investment and Trade in resolving e-commerce disputes.

Dr. Dahdal explored the wide scope of technology disputes, addressing conflicting interests and the need for specific technology-related dispute resolution provisions.

Diverse perspectives shared by other participants, probing the specialized nature of technology disputes, the growing role of AI in dispute settlement and evidence validation, the necessity for tailored dispute settlement mechanisms, and the enforcement dynamics surrounding technology-driven arbitral awards, enriched the roundtable.

Concluding the insightful session, Reem Al Khal, a teaching assistant at QU, summarised key takeaways while underscoring UNCITRAL's pivotal role in modernising and harmonizing international trade law, specifically in the realm of technology-related trade.

Al Khal emphasised the strategic partnership between QU-LAWC and UNCITRAL, emphasising their concerted efforts to enhance the legal environment related to international trade law in Qatar.

This collaborative event not only highlighted the multifaceted nature of technology-driven trade disputes but also underscored the pivotal role of initiatives like UNCITRAL in shaping a coherent and adaptive legal environment in Qatar.